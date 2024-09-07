iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Lowered by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,582,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,382,000 after acquiring an additional 498,699 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,368,000 after buying an additional 831,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 893,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 100,346 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 712,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 647,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CMF stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

