iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,364,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.15 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $119.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

