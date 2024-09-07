iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.18 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.