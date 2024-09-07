iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period.

Shares of USXF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,204. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

