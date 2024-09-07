iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.46. Approximately 393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

