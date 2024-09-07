iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.46. Approximately 393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.
iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88.
iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Company Profile
The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.