iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 99,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 63,774 shares.The stock last traded at $65.31 and had previously closed at $65.66.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $930.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

