iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,740 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $59,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

