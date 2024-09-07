iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 113,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 103,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,437,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,769,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.