iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IQLT stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.