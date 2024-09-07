iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $346.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

