iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $182.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

