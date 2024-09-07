iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 188,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 91,607 shares.The stock last traded at $124.93 and had previously closed at $125.63.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

