Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 465 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 5.2% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 65,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 111,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.54. 3,590,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

