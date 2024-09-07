Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 15,507 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $186.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

