Isthmus Partners LLC Has $27,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Oceaneering International worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,348,000 after buying an additional 117,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,259,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 445,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,662,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,076,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,696,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Barclays lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. 734,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

