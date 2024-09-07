Isthmus Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $159,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,392.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LGND stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $101.14. 64,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,861. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

