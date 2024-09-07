Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.76. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,483 shares of company stock worth $781,448 in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

