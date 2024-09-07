JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JD. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.93.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.