Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of CMC opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,577,000 after acquiring an additional 191,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,859,000 after acquiring an additional 160,228 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,722,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 76,742 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

