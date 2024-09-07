Jefferies Financial Group Cuts J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Price Target to $40.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JILL. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,364.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,364.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock worth $41,210,657. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

