Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MITK. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.13.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MITK

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Mitek Systems stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.40 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mitek Systems news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 738,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.