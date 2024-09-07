Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 91 ($1.20) price target on the stock.
W.A.G payment solutions Stock Performance
Shares of LON:WPS opened at GBX 77.60 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £535.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,293.33 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28. W.A.G payment solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32).
About W.A.G payment solutions
