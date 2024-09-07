Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 91 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

W.A.G payment solutions Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WPS opened at GBX 77.60 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £535.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,293.33 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28. W.A.G payment solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32).

Get W.A.G payment solutions alerts:

About W.A.G payment solutions

(Get Free Report)

Read More

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

Receive News & Ratings for W.A.G payment solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.A.G payment solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.