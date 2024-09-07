Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 1,386,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,521,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

JOBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $60,830.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $60,830.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,639.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

