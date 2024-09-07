Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells $13,531.50 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $13,531.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $12,201.60.

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $12,953.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $12,303.90.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.83. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

