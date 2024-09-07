JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Decreased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,856 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 4,228,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,824. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.