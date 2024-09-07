KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $85,295.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $26,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,452 shares of company stock worth $282,491 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KALV

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.