KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.12

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $17.22. KDDI shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 116,934 shares trading hands.

KDDI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.