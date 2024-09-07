Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Rating Increased to Hold at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.