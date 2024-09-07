Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 455 ($5.98) price objective on the stock.
Kitwave Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of LON KITW opened at GBX 322 ($4.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 323.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 343.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,341.67 and a beta of 0.79. Kitwave Group has a 1 year low of GBX 236.40 ($3.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 409.50 ($5.38).
Kitwave Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kitwave Group’s payout ratio is 4,583.33%.
About Kitwave Group
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
