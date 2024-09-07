KOK (KOK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $96,161.15

KOK (KOK) traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. KOK has a market capitalization of $135,009.08 and $96,161.15 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008617 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013441 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,112.59 or 0.99986371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00057286 USD and is down -20.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $93,281.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

