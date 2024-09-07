Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $30.98 million and $1.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00051740 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00038007 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,390,031 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

