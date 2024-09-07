Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.140-1.260 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.26 EPS.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.62. 393,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,271. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

