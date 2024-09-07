KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Shares Up 0.2%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

