KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 2,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $6.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.19.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

