Kris A. Robbins Sells 5,000 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,127.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $99.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $105.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 567.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 623,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,321,000 after purchasing an additional 394,578 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 752,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,780,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $20,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

