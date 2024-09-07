Kyrrex Price Down 5.2% This Week (KRRX)

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Kyrrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Kyrrex has a market cap of $20.57 million and $66,593.38 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kyrrex Token Profile

Kyrrex was first traded on November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyrrex is kyrrex.com.

Buying and Selling Kyrrex

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.”

