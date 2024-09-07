L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
In other L1 Long Short Fund news, insider Mark Landau purchased 16,528 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.08 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$50,972.35 ($34,675.07). 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
