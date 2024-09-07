Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

