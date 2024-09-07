Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.