Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

