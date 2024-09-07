Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after buying an additional 4,032,713 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,807,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,617,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,484 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

