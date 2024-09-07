LayerZero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $359.26 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One LayerZero token can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00006054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $359.26 million and approximately $56.75 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LayerZero has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.26521838 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $91,108,258.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

