Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,175 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE HDB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.