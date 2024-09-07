Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 776,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,033,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. 92,686,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,464,078. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

