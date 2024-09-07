Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 668.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $10.00 on Friday, hitting $226.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,061. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.