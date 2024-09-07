Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $13.95 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,155 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ovintiv worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after buying an additional 1,024,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after buying an additional 688,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 6,830.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after buying an additional 405,123 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 372,427 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OVV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,772. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

