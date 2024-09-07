Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $34.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,117 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $34,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,903,793,000 after purchasing an additional 294,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after buying an additional 726,631 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.0% in the first quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,103,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,394,000 after buying an additional 337,238 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 31.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 909,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 218,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 753,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,024,000 after acquiring an additional 81,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Down 2.1 %

HES traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.30. 1,559,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,535. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.23. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. BMO Capital Markets cut Hess to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.