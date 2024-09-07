Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $54.33 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,738,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,675,000 after buying an additional 41,885 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 78.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 485,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 213,249 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 931,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 64,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 46,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 47,007,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,322,148. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $303.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,670,620 shares of company stock worth $4,651,681,930 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

