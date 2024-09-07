Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 1,509,657 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509,657 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for about 4.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $248,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $473,568,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 750.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,071 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 57.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548,114 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after buying an additional 7,766,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,686,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. 1,499,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,863. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

