Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $396.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

