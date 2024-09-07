Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.
Read Our Latest Report on LXRX
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.